Cyclone Montha: Andhra bars heavy vehicles on national highways from 7 p.m.

Amaravati, Oct 28 (IANS) Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply on national highways in Andhra Pradesh’s coastal districts from 7 p.m. Tuesday in view of severe cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) announced restrictions on roads in the districts affected by the cyclone.

It said people should avoid travel unless absolutely necessary in view of the cyclone.

The APSDMA said Tuesday afternoon that the cyclone moved at a speed of 10 km per hour in the last six hours. Currently centred 110 km from Machilipatnam, 190 km from Kakinada, and 280 km from Visakhapatnam, it is likely to cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada as a severe cyclone on Tuesday night with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the impact of the cyclone at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Ministers Nara Lokesh, V. Anitha, P. Narayana, Chief Secretary Vijayanand, and officials of various departments attended the review.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the cyclone is currently approaching the coast and its impact on the coastal Andhra districts has started. The rains and winds are intense in Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and other coastal areas.

The Chief Minister advised officials to be more vigilant in the cyclone-affected areas. He asked them to take appropriate measures after assessing the damage caused by previous cyclones.

He said rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) should be sent to Kakinada and the surrounding areas where the cyclone will cross the coast.

Officials were told to estimate the intensity of winds and rain in advance and take appropriate precautions.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Visakhapatnam, and the combined Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The Chief Secretary said the Collectors of the cyclone-affected districts have already been put on full alert.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall of 21 centimetres and above at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema.

