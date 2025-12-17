Cyber crimes surge over 60 pc in last three years: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Cyber crime cases in India have surged sharply over the past three years, rising over 60 per cent from 52,974 cases in 2021 to 86,420 cases in 2023, according to data tabled in the Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Financially motivated offences continue to drive the spike. Online fraud cases increased from 14,007 in 2021 to 19,466 in 2023, marking a jump of nearly 39 per cent. Cheating-related cyber offences recorded an even steeper rise of over 150 per cent, climbing from 6,343 cases in 2021 to 16,943 cases in 2023, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed the Parliament.

He said computer-related offences rose 77.4 per cent during the same period, reflecting the expanding digital footprint of both citizens and criminals.

The MoS said that overall cases registered under the IT Act jumped from 27,427 in 2021 to 44,237 in 2023, an increase of over 61 per cent. Cyber crimes registered under the IPC also rose sharply, from 25,384 cases in 2021 to 41,849 cases in 2023, up 64.8 per cent.

"Crimes such as cyber stalking and bullying of women and children remained high, with 1,305 cases reported in 2023," he said.

He added that state-wise data shows major regional disparities. "Karnataka emerged as the cybercrime hotspot, reporting 21,889 cases in 2023. Telangana followed with 18,236 cases, 10,794 in Uttar Pradesh and others," he said.

The MoS said that in terms of totality, 202,940 cases of cyber crimes were recorded with 52,974 in 2021, 65,893 in 2022 and 86,420 in 2023.

"Kerala witnessed a sharp spike, with cases rising more than fivefold from 626 in 2021 to 3,295 in 2023," he said.

The MoS said that more than Rs 7,130 crore has been saved since 2021 through timely reporting on the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, covering over 23.02 lakh complaints.

Additionally, 11.14 lakh SIM cards and 2.96 lakh IMEIs linked to cyber crimes have been blocked so far, he said.

--IANS

sas/dan