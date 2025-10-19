'Cut your links with Maoists': MoS Bandi Sanjay to Telangana politicians

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday warned Telangana politicians against continuing their alleged links with the Maoists.

The minister took to 'X' to issue the warning. "Telangana politicians- consider this a warning. Those allegedly supporting armed networks while preaching democracy on stage, cut your links or get exposed. Central agencies won’t stop at Maoist cadres," he said.

Bandi Sanjay stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre is tracing the nexus that shields corruption, criminality and extremist links - and will root them out without mercy or leniency.

"Whoever it may be, however big you think you are - step aside if you're part of the problem. In matters of the nation's internal security, even the tallest leaders will fall if they stand on the wrong side," he wrote Bandi Sanjay.

The warning by the MoS came close on the heels of the claim by senior-most Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal alias Bhupathi, after his recent surrender in Maharashtra, that there is a secret collusion between a faction of CPI (Maoist) and some Telangana politicians.

Bhupathi, the CPI (Maoist) politburo member, who, along with 60 other cadres, surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 15, reportedly told police that the Maoist party was disintegrating due to internal strife.

Bhupati, who carried a reward of Rs 6 crore, also stated that the outfit strayed from its fundamental principle of championing the cause of tribals and rural poor.

He claimed that a faction within the party's Telangana State Committee operates under the secret protection of a section of Telangana politicians.

Reacting to a series of surrenders by Maoists, Bandi Sanjay had earlier tweeted that "Naxalism" is collapsing.

In a post on October 16, he said 2,100 Maoists had surrendered since January 2024. Another 1,785 cadres were arrested and 477 eliminated. He stated that the surrender of 258 cadres in two days in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra reflects a decisive decision by the Central government.

"We remain committed to eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026," he added.

--IANS

