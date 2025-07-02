Custodial death sparks political storm in TN, DMK on damage control

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) The ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu is grappling with growing public outrage following the alleged custodial death of a 28-year-old youth, Ajith Kumar, in Sivaganga district.

The incident has triggered a political storm and placed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s administration on the defensive, just as the party gears up for the crucial 2026 Assembly elections, where it is aiming to secure at least 200 of the 234 seats.

Ajith Kumar, a security staff member at the Madapuram Bhathrakali Amman temple, was picked up for inquiry on June 27 in connection with the theft of 9.5 sovereigns of gold. Initially questioned by the Tiruppuvanam police, he was later allegedly detained by a six-member special team, which brutally assaulted him. He reportedly collapsed and died en route to the hospital.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism of police high-handedness.

Chief Minister Stalin, who also holds the Home portfolio, personally called Ajith Kumar’s mother and issued a public apology to her.

He announced the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a bid to assuage public anger and contain the damage. However, the Madras High Court has taken serious note of the incident.

A division bench comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and A.D. Jagadish Chandira came down heavily on the state police, likening the custodial death to a “police-organised crime”.

The bench questioned why a special police team conducted an inquiry and assaulted the youth even before an FIR was filed.

“It seems like a situation where the government is killing its own citizens,” the court observed, warning that any attempt to cover up the truth would invite judicial intervention.

The court has directed the fourth Additional District Judge of Madurai, S. John Sundarlal Suresh, to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report by July 8.

It also ordered the Sivaganga Superintendent of Police and investigating officer to hand over all evidence, including CCTV footage and call data records, to the inquiry judge.

The government has been asked to ensure protection for eyewitnesses.

Since May 2021, when the DMK assumed power, 25 people have reportedly died in police custody, raising serious concerns about systemic police brutality.

C. Rajeev, Director of the Centre for Policy and Development Studies, noted, “The DMK was riding high politically, but this incident has put the party and Stalin himself on the back foot.”

With the BJP aligning with the AIADMK and public scrutiny mounting, the political fallout of this custodial death could weigh heavily on the DMK in the run-up to the 2026 polls.

--IANS

aal/dpb