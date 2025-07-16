Curb groundwater depletion, pleads Punjab CM

Lodhi (Punjab), July 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday called upon the people to take a pledge to curb the depletion of groundwater and control environmental pollution.

Addressing a gathering here during an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the cleaning of the holy Kali Bein, the Chief Minister said that although Punjab is known as the land of rivers, the state is currently facing a severe water crisis, making water conservation a major challenge. He highlighted that since assuming office, his government has revived 15,947 water channels across the state, enabling water to reach even the remotest villages.

He said at the time he took charge, only 21 per cent of canal water was being utilised for irrigation in Punjab. However, the Chief Minister proudly shared that today, 63 per cent of the canal water is being used for irrigation. He urged people to come forward and support the government in transforming the campaign for water and environmental conservation into a mass movement. Mann emphasised the need for active public participation and full cooperation in this noble cause.

The Chief Minister said the effort to clean the 165-km Kali Bein is recorded in golden letters in history. “This exemplary initiative has sent a powerful message to the world about the importance of preserving air and water.” Mann lauded Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal for beginning the Kar Sewa on July 16, 2000, at Gurdwara Shri Ber Sahib with an ardaas (prayer).

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of pride that in 2022, Sant Seechewal was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab and continues to serve the people. He said Sant Seechewal has been a relentless voice in Parliament advocating for the protection of water bodies. Mann said the tireless efforts of the government and Sant Seechewal are now focused on the cleaning of the Buddha Dariya, formerly Buddha Nallah, adding he expressed hope that it will soon be restored to its pristine form.

The Chief Minister added that the government is working on all fronts to protect the state’s water resources. He said development projects worth crores of rupees are currently underway to ensure the holistic development of Sultanpur Lodhi, the holy city associated with Guru Nanak Dev. He assured that these projects would soon be completed.

Chief Minister Mann emphasised that commemorating the anniversary of the restoration of Kali Bein is not merely a symbolic or ceremonial event. Rather, he said, it is intended to raise public awareness about environmental conservation to ensure a clean and healthy environment for future generations.

