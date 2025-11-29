Culinary diplomacy on Karnataka's political table not a new attempt at consensus

New Delhi, November 29 (IANS) Who doesn't like a nice spread? Food soothes frayed tempers and relaxes taut nerves, and thus serves as a political and diplomatic tool in seeking a consensus in troubled times.

So, when the Congress High Command asked Karnataka's two warring leaders to meet and seek a reconciliation, or at least a temporary truce, the potent "politically demilitarised zone" had to be the breakfast table.

Amidst their ongoing tussle reportedly aimed at occupying the Chief Minister's chair, incumbent Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar convened to break idli and share sambhar under their Central leadership's directive.

Since long, the meal table has been an informal, yet powerful setting, where leaders attempt to resolve disputes without the rigidity of formal assemblies.

In the past, such occasions -- whether for bilateral, or multilateral negotiations -- have helped in melting the ice, and if not, given a clear indication of the differences within for further perusal.

Like the INDIA bloc dinners that helped reaffirm Opposition unity and coordination, even if for a short period.

These meetings are less about food and more about politics, reflecting unity, signalling a compromise, and calming respective followers.

Whether these lead to a lasting solution remains uncertain, but they demonstrate how Indian politics often uses everyday rituals to manage crises.

According to a New York Times article published two years ago, "Diplomacy Is Best Conducted at the Dinner Table".

The piece began by pointing out, "People have connected over food and used meals for political ends for centuries. There are good reasons for this. Historically, the dining table has been considered a neutral space where weapons are put aside, frank conversations held, consensus built and agreements brokered. Egyptian Pharaohs, Greek and Roman leaders, Chinese emperors and Russian Czars used the lure of food to expand their reach."

Similarly, political deals often unfold informally over shared meals, where food becomes a backdrop for negotiation, alliance-building, and conflict resolution.

These gatherings allow leaders to soften tensions, build trust, and strike compromises away from the public eye.

In 1974, the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna tried managing the communal tensions in Lucknow with a meeting, and invited Shia leader Ashraf Hussain for truce talks.

When he refused to meet due to fasting, Bahuguna offered him a fast-breaking meal at his residence.

The move led to successful truce talks.

Over the years, Iftars thus became a staple of India's political calendar, showcasing political strength and serving as platforms to appease, and forge alliances.

Also, on several occasions, the absence -- or presence -- of a particular leader conveys his stand.

The then Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, used to make known his political stand through his acceptance, or refusal, to break bread.

In two subsequent events hosted by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Somnath Chatterjee at the beginning of this century, the Uttar Pradesh strongman attended one and skipped the next.

On both occasions, Chatterjee's attempt was at a possible political consolidation of opposition parties.

Another Marxist veteran Harkishen Singh Surjeet once famously took SP's Amar Singh and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Singh to an event hosted by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Though the SP supported the Congress-led alliance, but was unhappy when it was excluded from the government.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was later miffed at his close confidante being called out for "gate-crashing" Sonia's party; but the occasion served as a catalyst in political reactions in later days.

Culinary diplomacy or gastrodiplomacy has thus helped leverage political alliances and campaigns -- whether for good or for bad.

--IANS

jb/khz