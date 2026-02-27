Crucial CPI(M) Politburo meet begins to decide on fate of veteran leaders, Vijayan

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (IANS) The political future of several senior leaders including two-time former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, sitting Legislator K.K. Shailaja, 80-year-old Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Politburo member A. Vijayaraghavan is expected to become clearer as the Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) meeting began in New Delhi on Friday.

With candidate selection high on the agenda, discussions are likely to centre on whether senior leaders and Central Committee members should be fielded, and if so, from where.

A final call on CM Vijayan’s candidature is expected only after the Politburo deliberations, amid speculation over generational transition and internal norms on age and tenure.

In Kannur, the emerging candidate list has already triggered murmurs of dissent.

Shailaja is reportedly unhappy over indications that she may not be fielded again from Mattannur, a constituency she has represented.

Sources suggest she has conveyed to the state leadership that she would prefer not to contest if denied the seat.

Isaac, also a party central committee member, has according to sources close to him, expressed the desire to contest the polls.

He was a surprise omission in the 2021 Assembly polls, but after his defeat at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, his stock dimmed, but he is keen to get one final chance.

Differences have also surfaced in Thaliparamba, where local leaders are divided over potential nominees.

Reports indicate that senior state secretary M.V. Govindan is keen on fielding journalist-turned-politician M.V. Nikesh Kumar, even as other names circulate within district circles.

Kumar lost the 2016 Assembly polls when fielded from his home district Kannur.

The deliberations come at a crucial juncture for the CPI(M), which is seeking to retain power in a politically-charged environment.

Beyond individual tickets, the Politburo’s decisions are expected to signal the party’s broader approach balancing continuity, loyalty and internal discipline as it heads into a high-stakes electoral battle.

The drubbing it received in the December local body polls had send shockwaves through the party, right up to the national leadership.

It remains to be seen if Vijayan and Govindan will have the final word or will the national leadership put its foot down.

--IANS

sg/rad