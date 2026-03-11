CRPF establishes ‘Shoot House’ in Kashmir to enhance specialised combat training​

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) To enhance specialised combat training for its personnel, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) announced on Wednesday that it has established a ‘Shoot House’ facility in Kashmir.​

Read More

A CRPF statement said, “CRPF has established a ‘Shoot House’ facility in Kashmir to enhance specialised combat training for its personnel. ​

Designed for close-quarter battle and room-entry drills, the facility will help troops sharpen the tactical skills required for high-risk operations. ​

Equipped with modern technology, the initiative aims to keep the force operationally elite and better prepared for emerging security challenges.”​

A ‘shoot house’, also known as a ‘kill house’, is a specialised, highly secure training structure designed for law enforcement and military personnel to conduct live-fire, close-quarters battle (CQB) training. ​

These facilities feature ballistic-rated, armoured walls and modular designs to simulate and reconfigure room-clearing, tactical entry, and hostage-rescue scenarios.​

Built with materials such as concrete, reinforced plywood, and ballistic rubber, the structure ensures bullets are contained without ricochet. ​

It includes hallways, windows, doors, staircases, and sometimes furniture to mimic real-life environments. Walls and rooms can often be reconfigured to create new scenarios.​

Features of the ‘Shoot House’ include live-fire targets (moving or pop-up), explosive or mechanical breaching doors, and flashbang capabilities. Video cameras and catwalks allow trainers to monitor performance for After Action Reviews (AAR). ​

Teams practice room intervention, hallway clearing, and team coordination, with live-fire drills providing realistic shooting scenarios in confined spaces.​

The CRPF is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to conduct anti-terrorist operations and maintain law and order, in close coordination with the J&K Police. ​

It also provides security to central investigation agencies such as the NIA, CBI, and ED during their operations in the region. ​

Additionally, the force sanitises VIP routes and those used by army convoys and security forces in J&K.​

--IANS

sq/dan