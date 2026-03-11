CRPF establishes ‘Shoot House’ in Kashmir to enhance specialised combat training​

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) To enhance specialised combat training for its personnel, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) announced on Wednesday that it has established a ‘Shoot House’ facility in Kashmir.
Designed for close-quarter battle and room-entry drills, the facility will help troops sharpen the tactical skills required for high-risk operations.
Equipped with modern technology, the initiative aims to keep the force operationally elite and better prepared for emerging security challenges.”
A ‘shoot house’, also known as a ‘kill house’, is a specialised, highly secure training structure designed for law enforcement and military personnel to conduct live-fire, close-quarters battle (CQB) training.
These facilities feature ballistic-rated, armoured walls and modular designs to simulate and reconfigure room-clearing, tactical entry, and hostage-rescue scenarios.
Built with materials such as concrete, reinforced plywood, and ballistic rubber, the structure ensures bullets are contained without ricochet.
It includes hallways, windows, doors, staircases, and sometimes furniture to mimic real-life environments. Walls and rooms can often be reconfigured to create new scenarios.
Features of the ‘Shoot House’ include live-fire targets (moving or pop-up), explosive or mechanical breaching doors, and flashbang capabilities. Video cameras and catwalks allow trainers to monitor performance for After Action Reviews (AAR).
Teams practice room intervention, hallway clearing, and team coordination, with live-fire drills providing realistic shooting scenarios in confined spaces.
The CRPF is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to conduct anti-terrorist operations and maintain law and order, in close coordination with the J&K Police.
It also provides security to central investigation agencies such as the NIA, CBI, and ED during their operations in the region.
Additionally, the force sanitises VIP routes and those used by army convoys and security forces in J&K.
