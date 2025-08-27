Crime Branch registers case against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over harassment allegations

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (IANS)The Kerala Police's Crime Branch on Wednesday evening registered a case against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on charges of harassing young women, following multiple complaints received by the state police chief and at police stations.

The action was taken suo motu, even though several women who earlier spoke out have not yet filed direct complaints.

Police sources said efforts are underway to record statements from victims.

If the women confirm the allegations formally, it could significantly complicate the MLA’s legal position. Meanwhile, a more serious charge has surfaced — that Mamkootathil allegedly pressured a woman into undergoing a forced abortion.

The complaint, filed by advocate Shinto Sebastian with the Ernakulam Central Police and the State Child Rights Commission, cites an audio clip aired by a television channel where the MLA purportedly coerces a woman to terminate her pregnancy.

The petition argues that such actions violate the unborn child’s right to life and constitute a grave criminal offence.

It further alleges that Mamkootathil subjected the woman to both physical and psychological harassment, amounting to intimidation and abuse.

The complainant has demanded that an FIR be registered without delay and that the Child Rights Commission intervene to safeguard the unborn child’s rights.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reacting strongly to the allegations, said the government would ensure all necessary legal steps are taken.

“There is no need for anyone to hesitate in filing complaints. Full protection will be provided,” said Vijayan.

CM Vijayan also questioned the shocking nature of the alleged remarks, including reported statements that a pregnant woman "would not take much time to be killed", calling it "deeply criminal and unacceptable".

The controversy has triggered widespread outrage across Kerala society, with media and civil society groups demanding accountability.

Within the Congress, too, voices of concern have been raised over the gravity of the accusations.

Adding to the MLA’s troubles, actress and former journalist Rini Ann George, as well as BJP leader and transgender activist Avantika, have accused him of sending obscene messages through social media.

However, neither has filed a police complaint so far.

As the investigation gathers pace, the unfolding scandal has become one of the most politically damaging controversies to hit the Congress in Kerala in recent years.

--IANS

sg/vd