Creation of 5 corporations in Bengaluru to ensure smooth governance: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) Addressing the first meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted that the purpose of establishing the authority and the creation of five corporations is to ensure smooth governance and proper development for the rapidly growing city.

In his opening remarks at the inaugural GBA meeting, the Chief Minister referred to the original objectives behind forming the GBA and instructed officials accordingly.

"Bengaluru’s population has reached 1.4 crore. Managing the development of such a large city under a single corporation is a major challenge. This issue has been under discussion for many years. A committee was first formed during my initial tenure as Chief Minister, with the recommendation that more than one corporation would facilitate better development.

"Subsequent governments did not act on this. After returning to power, my government reconstituted the committee. Following the committee’s report, the Greater Bengaluru Authority was established, resulting in the creation of five city corporations," Siddaramaiah stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Greater Bengaluru Authority must operate with key objectives in mind: ensuring smooth solid waste management, increasing the revenue of corporations, reducing traffic congestion, and beautifying the city. Priority should be given to constructing roads, drains, footpaths, and parks, turning the corporations into model civic bodies.

To achieve these goals, all departments, including BWSSB, BDA, and BESCOM, must collaborate and coordinate closely with the GBA, Siddaramaiah instructed.

The Chief Minister asserted that democracy strengthens through discussion and dialogue. Regardless of opposition, officials must attend meetings, participate in discussions, and contribute constructively to development. Those opposing decentralization of power and Bengaluru’s development are effectively opposing the meeting itself, Siddaramaiah noted.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the President of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), was welcomed with a bouquet by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is the Vice President of the GBA.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated that, "The GBA has taken shape and the responsibility is entrusted to the CM. Because, all corporations need more funding and majorly the government needs to support them. All opposition parties have cooperated. There were rumours of opposition boycott, I called up the Leader of the Opposition to attend and give guidance."

"The meeting will discuss the future roadmap for Bengaluru city. Regarding election, the decision has been made. The process regarding reservation is on and we have invited objections. The voters' list will also be ready. Later, we have to submit it to the court in November. We will do it," Shivakumar stated.

"Bengaluru is always on news. Today I am very happy as today is an important day in the history of Bengaluru. The city will have a new shape, the GBA has come into existence. The CM would be the Chairman of the GBA and we have divided Bengaluru into five divisions to give better governance," he stated.

