CPI(M) levels sexual misconduct allegations against Congress MP Shafi Parambil

Palakkad, Sep 25 (IANS) After the controversy surrounding Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the CPI(M) has now targeted Congress MP Shafi Parambil with serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu on Wednesday alleged that Shafi Parambil, like Rahul, has a history of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

"Whenever he sees attractive women, Shafi immediately speaks about a visit to Bengaluru," Suresh Babu claimed, accusing the MP of indulging in misconduct under the guise of political activity.

The CPI(M) leader went further, alleging that Shafi and Rahul operated in collusion on such matters.

He described Shafi as the "headmaster" guiding Rahul, and mocked that several other Congress leaders had also been complicit.

"If Shafi himself is Rahul's teacher in these matters, how can he ever question him?" he asked.

The remarks come at a time when Rahul, who is already facing sexual harassment allegations, has resumed activities in his constituency.

Suresh Babu claimed that Shafi's public statements against Rahul - insisting that his behaviour was unacceptable, his suspension was justified, and he must resign - were hollow.

"Shafi does not have the courage to push for Rahul’s resignation. Both are engaged in collusion," he alleged.

Questioning the silence of Congress, Suresh Babu said senior leaders have refrained from speaking out because of their own vulnerabilities.

"If even the so-called headmaster behaves this way, how can others act differently? This is why big leaders remain silent," he said.

He also suggested that Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan's decision to suspend Rahul was not merely disciplinary but forced by repeated complaints.

"There was a reason behind Satheesan's move. It was only after matters piled up that action was taken. What really happened will come out eventually," he added.

The allegations added a fresh dimension to the political storm brewing within the Congress in Kerala, with the party already under duress from sexual harassment controversies involving its leaders.

