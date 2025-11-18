CPI(M), CPI(ML) differ on equating BJP and Trinamool Congress in run-up to Bengal polls

Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) Though allies in the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, the CPI(M) and CPI(ML) Liberation are sharply divided over whether the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP should be placed in the same bracket in West Bengal's political context, months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, who is currently in West Bengal to attend the state conference of the party that started from Tuesday, had told media persons that since his party counts West Bengal as an opposition-ruled state, it does not consider the BJP and Trinamool Congress as equal political enemies.

According to Bhattacharya, although CPI(ML) Liberation is not against issue-based movement against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, it does not support the end of the current state government in the state at the cost of BJP coming to power.

"Rather, we feel that the leftist forces should take a lead role in preventing BJP from coming to power in the state. A resurrection of the leftist forces in the state is necessary. Otherwise, the state will not benefit even if there is an end of the Trinamool Congress regime in the state," the CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary said.

Although officially the CPI(M) leadership has not countered this theory of Bhattacharya, insiders from the state CPI(M) leadership said that the views of the CPI(ML) Liberation's General Secretary are not in line with the ground realities in West Bengal.

"Any soft-peddling about Trinamool Congress at the state-level will give BJP yet another opportunity to make a dent in the voting percentage still out which the party enjoys in the state. So as far as the ground level realities in West Bengal is concerned, there is no option for our leadership to treat Trinamool Congress and BJP as equal enemies, where clandestine understanding between the two rightist forces will surely play an important role," a state Central committee CPI(M) member said.

He added that the main agenda of the 1,000-km "Save Bengal" march by the CPI(M) starting from November 29, is both against the "corrupt and undemocratic" Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and also the "anti-people" BJP-led Union government.

