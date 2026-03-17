CPI MLA Mukundan submits resignation from Assembly, to fight on BJP ticket

Thrissur (Kerala), March 17 (IANS) CPI MLA C. C. Mukundan, who has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resigned from the Assembly on Tuesday.

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Mukundan, who quit the Communist Party of India (CPI) last week, has now been given the BJP ticket to contest from Nattika in the April 9 Assembly election.

Within an hour of announcing his decision on Monday that he is leaving the CPI, he walked into the local BJP office in his hometown in Thrissur, where his induction was formalised.

Known for his soft-spoken demeanour and no-frills style, Mukundan is expected to draw a section of traditional CPI voters, giving the BJP renewed confidence in the constituency.

Party leaders believe his local connections and personal credibility could translate into votes. Mukundan was seen as an "ideal Communist" after his personal struggles surfaced last year. Living in a leaking house and facing loan repayment issues after funding his daughter’s wedding, he kept his hardships private.

His situation came to light only after an injury at home, and a viral image revealed his modest living conditions.

Added to it, the BJP’s optimism is also rooted in its steady rise in vote share in Nattika over the years.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the party secured close to 22 per cent of the votes.

With Mukundan now in its ranks, expectations have risen sharply within the party camp.

Mukundan’s exit from the CPI comes in the wake of internal tensions after the party leadership named former MLA Geetha Gopi as its candidate for the constituency, replacing him.

He had openly criticised the decision, alleging that the candidature was a "payment seat".

He also claimed that he was sidelined because he was unwilling or unable to mobilise funds as allegedly expected by his party.

Following his expulsion, Mukundan held discussions with leaders of the Congress, but no agreement was reached.

The Congress subsequently decided to field its own candidate in the constituency.

With Mukundan’s entry, the BJP hopes to convert its growing vote base into a stronger electoral challenge in Nattika, setting the stage for what might turn out to be a closely watched contest.

--IANS

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