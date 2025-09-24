CPI-M-led Left gets boost as NSS applauds government stand on Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (IANS) The influential Nair Service Society (NSS), which represents the Hindu Nair community, has clarified its position on the Sabarimala issue, expressing faith in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government while welcoming its revised stance on matters of faith.

The statement came a few days after the ruling Left-supported Global Ayyappa Summit was held, signalling a rare alignment of a traditional community body with the Left government on the sensitive Sabarimala temple practices.

NSS General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair did not mince words, stating that the government could have allowed young women to enter Sabarimala but deliberately chose not to.

While applauding the government’s approach, he also launched sharp criticism against the Congress and the BJP.

He accused the Congress of "deceitful politics" and failing to take a firm position on faith issues while ignoring the sentiments of the majority community.

On the BJP and the Central government, he remarked: "They have done nothing for devotees and have not honoured promises to bring in legislation."

Welcoming Nair’s comments, State Devasom Minister V.N. Vasavan described it as a positive and well-intentioned stance.

He highlighted that Nair had previously expressed support for the Global Ayyappa Summit and had sent a representative to participate.

"The NSS has clearly recorded its opinion and extended support. His criticisms of the UDF and BJP are constructive and, in every sense, confirm that the government’s stand is correct," Vasavan said.

He added that the NSS has never opposed the government and that its interventions are always issue-based.

Joining the discussion, SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, representing the Hindu Ezhava community, stressed that their support is issue-specific rather than politically motivated.

"We do not know if the NSS has aligned completely with our stance, but both NSS and SNDP insist on protecting traditions and uphold the view that women should not enter Sabarimala," he said.

Natesan added that the NSS’s stand is likely to benefit the LDF in the upcoming elections and that the government’s position change has been understood and accepted by the organisation.

Vasavan also addressed incidents at an alternative Ayyappa Summit, where some speakers made provocative remarks about Lord Ayyappa.

He noted that the Pandalam royal family has initiated legal action, reiterating that the NSS has never opposed the government but raises opinions and criticisms only when necessary, always guided by facts and issues.

The NSS’s nuanced stance, supporting the government on faith-related matters while voicing issue-based criticisms against opposition parties, has strengthened its position as a key stakeholder in Kerala’s socio-religious discourse ahead of elections.

The Congress, though caught off guard by the applause for the Left government, recalled Nair’s statement soon after casting his vote at the 2021 Assembly polls that people across the board desire a change in governance, but when votes were counted, Vijayan won a historic win and retained office.

