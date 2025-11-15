CPI-M hails Krishnagiri caste killing verdict, calls for stronger stand against 'honour' crimes

Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) CPI-M's Tamil Nadu state Secretary P. Shanmugam on Saturday welcomed the verdict of the Krishnagiri court awarding three life sentences and an additional 10-year jail term to the accused in the Subash caste killing case.

Describing the Krishnagiri Principal District Sessions Court's judgment as a "significant step" in the fight against caste-based violence in Tamil Nadu, he said the ruling sends a clear and stern message to those attempting to enforce caste supremacy through brutality.

The case stemmed from the marriage of Anusuya, a woman from a Scheduled Caste community in Kollapuram village in Ariyalur district, and Subash, 28, who belonged to a Backward Class community from Arunapathi near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri.

The couple married on March 27, 2023, despite strong opposition.

On April 14, 2023, responding to a call from Subash’s grandmother, Kannammal, the couple travelled to her home.

What unfolded hours later was a chilling instance of "honour-based" violence.

In the early hours of April 15, Subash’s father, Dhandapani, allegedly attacked the couple and Kannammal with a sickle. Subash and his grandmother died on the spot, while Anusuya, gravely injured, underwent prolonged treatment at Salem Medical College Hospital and eventually recovered.

The Uthangarai police registered the case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

After nearly two and a half years of hearings, Judge V. R. Latha of the Krishnagiri Principal District Sessions Court delivered the verdict on November 14, sentencing Dhandapani to three life sentences along with a 10-year term, and ordered a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to Anusuya.

Welcoming the ruling, Shanmugam said caste-related murders continued to stain Tamil Nadu’s social fabric, and the judgment reaffirmed the state’s commitment to protecting inter-caste couples and survivors of honour crimes.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, which supported the legal proceedings, and appreciated the role of CPI-M district units in Krishnagiri and Salem in standing by Anusuya throughout her ordeal. He also commended special public prosecutor Ramesh, lawyers who volunteered for the case, and High Court advocate K.C. Karl Marx for their legal guidance.

Praising Anusuya’s courage and resilience, Shanmugam urged the state government to provide her with a government job as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation package, ensuring she can rebuild her life with dignity.

--IANS

aal/vd