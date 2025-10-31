CPI leaders are ‘close friends and brothers,’ says M.A. Baby as CPI(M) puts PM SHRI action on hold

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (IANS) CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby on Friday described CPI leaders as “close friends and brothers,” asserting that occasional disagreements between the two Left allies were natural and would not affect the unity of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

Baby said the CPI(M) had decided to put all further action on the PM SHRI issue on hold and refer it to a subcommittee for detailed examination.

“The subcommittee will study the issue and bring clarity. Until a final decision is reached, no further steps will be taken,” he said.

He added that his personal intervention in the matter was not unusual.

“I had earlier assured the state leadership that the central leadership would extend all necessary support. It is natural for me to step in when needed,” he noted.

The remarks come amid recent unease within the LDF after the CPI publicly expressed its reservations over the state government’s stance on implementing the Centre’s PM SHRI scheme in Kerala.

However, Baby dismissed speculation about a rift, saying, “Some media outlets tried to project that the front was weakening, but the Kerala leadership acted with maturity and composure.”

Emphasising the coalition’s cohesion, Baby said differences of opinion within an alliance should be viewed in context.

“In some situations, certain things may be said, but both sides understand and take it in the right spirit,” he remarked.

He also clarified that there was no need to question whether the state leadership had shown any lapse in caution.

“Those who earlier said that policy had changed, have since clarified their statements,” he pointed out.

Baby said the CPI(M) Polit Bureau had not yet taken up the PM SHRI issue for formal discussion, adding that it would soon be reviewed at that level.

Incidentally, the CPI, the second-biggest ally in the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, was miffed when despite this issue being raised by their cabinet nominees, neither Vijayan nor the State Education Minister V. Sivankutty addressed their concerns and went ahead by signing the MoU with the Centre.

--IANS

sg/rad