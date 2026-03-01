Court verdict marks historic victory of truth: Punjab CM on Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said that last week’s court verdict relating to the excise policy case involving former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others, marked a historic victory of truth in Indian politics and affirmed that AAP has emerged stronger as a national force.

Read More

Launching a political challenge, Mann said Punjab will deliver 100 seats in the 2027 Assembly polls to defeat authoritarian rule, adding the victory against such politics will begin from Punjab. “Where Punjab moves, the nation follows,” he said, maintaining that 2027 will mark the beginning of change across the country and that Punjab has never bowed before authoritarianism.

Referring to the withholding of GST dues and the non-release of the Rs 1,600 crore flood relief announced for Punjab, Mann at the party’s public rally led by Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar here said injustice would be answered through a resounding democratic mandate.

He underlined that authoritarian politics cannot suppress Punjab and that from here will begin the march towards national victory, reiterating that this is not a fight for any one individual but a larger battle to safeguard the Constitution and democratic values of India.

Addressing party leaders and supporters virtually, CM Mann congratulated the entire AAP team on a historic victory of truth in Indian politics following the recent court verdict.

He said, “I extend heartfelt congratulations to everyone. The day before yesterday will be remembered as a historic day in Indian politics, a day when truth prevailed. I congratulate the entire AAP team, those who worked behind the scenes and those who worked in the forefront, on this massive victory we have received from the court.”

He reflected on the journey of the party and said, “Whenever any crisis befalls AAP, the party emerges two or four times stronger. I do not know why, but destiny or God always brings us back to the very tree under which the AAP was born, here at Jantar Mantar. Today’s programme was pre-decided, but we did not know that such a verdict would come from the judge.”

“Today we have an opportunity to tell the entire country that truth remains truth. The biggest advantage of speaking the truth is that you do not have to remember it again. Wherever you speak, you speak the same truth. Those who lie have to remember what they said earlier.”

Taking aim at policy reversals, Mann said, “There have been several instances where GST was opposed and later implemented. Many decisions were opposed earlier and later changed. There were statements about rising oil prices. Now prices are even higher, yet it is called a masterstroke. This is the difference between truth and falsehood.”

He added, “Arvind Kejriwal is our leader. He has shown that if 140 crore citizens of this country decide to do something, it happens. God stands with those who stand for truth.” Drawing a parallel with the freedom movement, he said, “History repeats itself. When Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh volunteered to court arrest and used the courtroom to present his arguments in English before the media, it gave a boost to the movement.

“Similarly, even from jail, Arvind Kejriwal sent us messages not to bow down.” He said, ‘Bhagwant, do not bow before them. Take action where needed, but do not bend. The Aam Aadmi Party will emerge stronger. And that is what has happened. The party has emerged as a national force.”

--IANS

vg/uk