Court has proven saffron terror a myth: Sadhvi Pragya’s family members after acquittal in Malegaon blast case

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Hours after a NIA special court acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, her family members expressed emotional relief and described the verdict as a victory of truth and Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to IANS from Surat, her brother-in-law Bhagwan Jha said, “After a long struggle, when victory comes, its joy is something else. Today is a historic day not only for my family but for the entire Hindu community. The Congress government at that time made every attempt to brand Hindus and saffron identity as terrorists. But that narrative has collapsed with this judgement.”

Jha accused Congress leaders like Digvijay Singh, P. Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Sharad Pawar of attempting to defame the Hindu community. “These are people who have always worked against the interests of Hindus. The court has said clearly that the charges had no basis. Society now understands their true face,” he added.

Sadhvi Pragya’s sister Pratibha Jha broke down as she recalled the family’s 17-year ordeal. “What happened in these years is beyond words. My parents, who stood by us during those dark times, are no longer with us. We lost everything — financially, socially, and emotionally,” she said.

She added that the so-called ‘Bhagwa terror’ theory pushed by the UPA government has now been discredited. “This verdict is a slap on the face of those who tried to equate saffron with terror. Even doctors were pressured to deny treatment to Sadhvi ji. But the truth has finally won.”

Calling the judgment a vindication of Sanatan Dharma, both family members said the nation must now reject those who defamed Hindus for political gains.

The seven individuals who were put on trial included Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, former BJP MP from Bhopal; Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, then serving officer in Military Intelligence; Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay; Ajay Rahirkar; Sudhakar Dwivedi; Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

--IANS

