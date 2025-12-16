Counter-Intelligence wing of J&K Police carries out raids at multiple places in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 16 (IANS) The Counter-Intelligence wing of the J&K Police on Tuesday was carrying out raids at multiple locations across Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case and online glorification of terrorism.

Officials said that the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir launched simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror-related case involving online glorification of terrorism and recruitment activities.

Raids are being carried out at 12 locations across seven districts, including Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Kupwara.

“The searches are being conducted after obtaining proper search warrants in connection with FIR No. 03/2023, registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC, and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station Counter-Intelligence Kashmir. The case pertains to terror-related crimes, particularly the online glorification and propagation of terrorist ideology with the intent to radicalise and recruit individuals into terrorist ranks,” officials said.

More details were awaited.

The J&K Police and the security forces are carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers. The revised strategy is aimed at dismantling the complete support system of terrorism rather than targeting the gun-wielding terrorists alone.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities are also on the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated through these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Anti-terrorist operations are carried out in the hinterland by the J&K Police and the security forces.

The Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border guard against infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities initiated from across the border.

Recently, the Counter-Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police (November 13) carried out raids at several locations in Kashmir in connection with the "white-collar terror module", and the terror blast near Red Fort in Delhi.

--IANS

sq/dpb