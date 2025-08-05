Corruption is rampant in Andhra Pradesh under coalition rule, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati, Aug 5 (IANS) YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that there is rampant corruption in the coalition government headed by Chandrababu Naidu.

He claimed that corruption has spread widely, especially in the liquor business, illegal sand mining, and Amaravati land deals.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that works for the state capital, Amaravati, are being awarded double the cost compared to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Addressing a meeting of legal cell lawyers from the erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts, he accused the TDP-led government of betraying even the lawyers, just like it had misled the people with false schemes like Super-6 and Super-7.

He alleged that ‘belt shops’ (illegal liquor outlets) are being run in every village, permit rooms are being sold illegally, and liquor is being sold at prices much higher than the MRP. He criticised the government for collecting huge commissions in construction projects and misusing mobilisation advances.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP had signed power purchase agreements at Rs 2.49 per unit, while the current government is signing them at Rs 4.60. He also said that people are being forced to pay bribes even to start a small business or industry. He accused some police officials of directly supporting gambling clubs and illegal activities.

Stating that the state is witnessing dangerous political misuse of power, he urged lawyers to take the lead in fighting for justice. He stated that innocent people are being jailed without evidence, and false cases are being filed for political reasons. He urged the party's legal cell advocates to stand with the victims and protect their rights in court.

He said that today’s situation is different from normal times and requires greater responsibility from the legal community. He appreciated the support lawyers have given to the party and described them as pillars of strength.

He reminded them that if a petition is not filed and arguments are not made, justice cannot be expected. He said advocates have a key role to play and the party deeply values their service.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that under the present TDP-led coalition, justice and ethics have vanished. He said that if someone is identified as a political opponent, they are being sent to jail without proper evidence. He called it a shameful political culture.

He alleged that confessions are being taken through threats and bribes, and false evidence is being created. He described the current conditions as the worst seen so far and called upon the legal community to take a stand.

The YSR Congress chief announced that a new mobile app will be launched soon, where citizens can report injustices and upload evidence. He said this will go into a digital library and help take action against those misusing power. He assured the legal community that those who work hard for the party will be given recognition and that their efforts will not be forgotten.

He recalled the support his government had extended to lawyers during the YSRCP’s rule. He said Rs 100 crore was allocated to the Advocates' Welfare Fund, and one-third of insurance contributions were paid by the government. He also pointed out that reservations were given to lawyers from backward sections in GP and AGP positions. He said the Law Nestham scheme helped many young advocates and that his government always stood with the legal fraternity.

--IANS

ms/vd