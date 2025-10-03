Conviction rate in Haryana doubled with new laws, says HM Amit Shah in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Oct 3 (IANS) Saying the conviction rate in Haryana was around 40 per cent but with the implementation of new laws it has doubled, exceeding 80 per cent, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated a state-level exhibition on new criminal laws, here.

He dedicated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects of the state government. On this occasion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and several other dignitaries were present.

In his address, the Home Minister said the state government has inaugurated four development projects of approximately Rs 900 crore and laid the foundation stone for eight projects.

HM Shah said for the third consecutive time, the people of Haryana have given “us a majority, and our governments have left no stone unturned in the development of Haryana.

First in the history of Haryana, our government has worked with a broad vision, free from narrow perspectives, to provide governance for every district and community”.

HM Shah said in a state like Haryana, once notorious for job allocation through favoritism, today jobs are provided solely on the basis of merit, without "kharchi" (bribery) or "parchi" (nepotism), a major achievement of the government.

He said a grand exhibition organised here was to share information about the three new criminal laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, which have replaced the three criminal laws enacted by the British. The Home Minister expressed confidence that after 2026, every FIR will be fully resolved approximately within three years.

He noted the old laws were made by the British with the purpose of maintaining their colonial rule. HM Shah remarked that while “we gained independence on August 15, 1947, we were not freed from the laws enacted by the British Parliament".

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita began on July 1, 2024, by abolishing the three British-era laws.

HM Shah emphasised that these new laws are grounded in ensuring justice rather than punishment and protecting the rights guaranteed to even the poorest citizens of the country by the Constitution.

The Home Minister said previously, due to the inability to secure bail, criminals would remain in jail for years without conviction. However, now, after completing one-third of their sentence, the police themselves appeal for their release.

He said the new laws have been crafted based on the three principles given by Prime Minister Modi: Citizen First, Dignity First, and Justice First.

The Home Minister also said while PM Modi has brought reforms in many sectors in India, the most significant reform of the 21st century is the three new laws of “our criminal justice system”.

He highlighted that today, “our police work with data instead of batons and scientific evidence instead of third-degree methods. Through these laws, the five pillars of the criminal justice system -- police, jails, judiciary, prosecution, and forensics -- have been interconnected online”.

HM Shah said the new laws include a separate chapter for women and children. With the introduction of e-FIR and zero FIR, women no longer need to visit police stations.

Videography of all seizures has been made mandatory, and the chain of custody for evidence has been ensured. Additionally, forensic investigation has been made compulsory for all offenses carrying a punishment of seven years or more.

