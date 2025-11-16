'Continue to serve the Congress': K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday that he will continue to work for the party irrespective of the the role assigned to him by the party's high command and will never betray it.

"I am a disciplined soldier of the party. I have never been someone who blackmails the Congress party. I have built the party by working day and night, and I will continue to build it," Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said.

He was responding to media queries in Delhi.

When asked about the rumours that he had resigned from the State party President's post, he said: "My mental, physical, and political health is fine. I am going to meet Kharge Saheb (AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge)."

"Before December, we have to lay the foundation stone for 100 Congress offices. I have written a book called 'Gandhi Bharat'. We need to finalise a date for its release. The Parliament session will begin soon. We must also celebrate the Congress Foundation Day. Who has to do all this? I have to do it. Why should I resign? There is no such situation now," he clarified.

"As long as the Congress party asks me to work in this position, I will work like a disciplined soldier. I am someone who works hard to ensure the party returns to power again in the state," he added.

When asked whether he would discuss the Cabinet reshuffle during his meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge, he replied: "That is entirely left to the Chief Minister. He will discuss it with the Congress High Command. If they call me, I will go. I am only going to finalise dates for laying the foundation stones for party offices. It is my wish that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge jointly lay the foundation stones. The Parliament session begins on December 1, so I will request them to come on a weekend before that."

"For approving the building plan for the Congress office constructions, I am paying Rs 2.30 crore. Under the leadership of Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, one office is already being constructed. Land has been readied for constructing offices at 75–80 locations. We will build 100 offices," Shivakumar said.

--IANS

mka/khz