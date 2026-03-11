Consult stakeholders before implementing UCC, says SS(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Wednesday said that the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should only take place after thorough consultation with all stakeholders and communities, stressing that every section of society must be taken along before making such a significant legal change.

Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court strongly advocated the idea of “one nation, one law,” stating that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) could be the most effective means to address existing discrimination against women in matters such as marriage, succession, inheritance, and property rights under Muslim personal law and other customary laws.

Speaking to IANS, Chaturvedi said that while the intention behind the concept of a uniform legal framework might be equality, the process of implementing such a law must be inclusive and carefully handled.

“Before implementing the UCC, there are many stakeholders who need to be consulted, and every section of society must be taken along. Under the guise of the UCC, there should not be further polarisation in campuses or society, similar to what we saw during the debate around UGC guidelines,” she said.

She added that the Supreme Court’s intention was rooted in the principle of equal laws and equal opportunities for all citizens. However, she emphasised that the government must ensure transparency and wider discussions before introducing any such policy.

“The intention behind equal laws and opportunities for everyone is important. But what we have often seen is that the current government introduces laws that may have a good intention, but the execution sometimes appears politically-motivated. That is why consultation with stakeholders is essential. It is important to build confidence among all communities before implementing any major legal reform,” she told IANS.

Chaturvedi also raised questions regarding statements made by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on the India–US trade deal and the issue of Russian oil imports.

“When Piyush Goyal was asked whether India had assured the United States that it would stop buying Russian oil while signing the India–US trade deal, he said the matter does not fall under his department and that the External Affairs Ministry should be asked. He also said that he neither buys nor sells oil,” she said.

She criticised the response, saying the government must provide clarity on the matter.

“First he should clarify whether the issue comes under his responsibility or not. People want to know whether India has compromised on its position regarding the purchase of Russian oil. The government should clearly state whether any such commitment has been made to the United States,” she said.

Reacting to reports that Opposition parties are considering bringing a no-confidence motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Chaturvedi alleged that several institutions were acting in favour of the ruling party.

“The way the Election Commission is functioning raises serious questions. It appears to be following the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Earlier, similar concerns were raised about agencies like the ED, CBI, and the Income Tax Department,” she said.

She further alleged that voters supporting Opposition parties were being removed from electoral rolls.

“Whenever questions are raised about the election process or the functioning of the Election Commission, the responses from authorities suggest that they are protecting the ruling party. That is why Opposition leaders have signed a no-confidence motion against the Chief Election Commissioner,” Chaturvedi told IANS.

