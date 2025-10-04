'Conspiracy to turn Bengal into West Bangladesh': Suvendu Adhikari slams CM Mamata on Hindu idols' 'vandalisation'

Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) Slamming the Mamata government over "desecration" of 50 idols of Hindu gods, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, alleged that there is a "deep conspiracy to turn the state into West Bangladesh".

Using his X handle, Adhikari shared photographs and a video of the incident, which allegedly occurred on Friday night in Tamluk of East Midnapore district.

"Last night, jihadists vandalised about 50 idols, including Lakshmi idols and Kali idols, at the idol-making factory of Anil Chakra near Uttar Narkelda Hat, adjacent to Nimtauri High Road in Tamluk, East Midnapore district. The idols were being made for the upcoming Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja," said Adhikari.

The BJP leader also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of turning a blind eye to such attacks, just for its vote-bank politics.

"The people of the state have seen such idol vandalism by jihadists in several places in the state before. In fact, there is a deep conspiracy going on to turn West Bengal into West Bangladesh. The state government is turning a blind eye to all this to ensure 30 per cent votes, because votes are a big evil," he said.

The BJP Nandigram MLA asked the police to take action against those responsible for the vandalism.

"I will ask the police administration to find the culprits and take appropriate action against them. Otherwise, the production of such jihadists will continue to increase," he added.

According to the police, an investigation has started into the incident.

Following Adhikari's claims, there was no official response from Trinamool Congress over the incident. This is not the first time the BJP has targeted the Trinamool Congress for pursuing "vote-bank politics".

The BJP leaders over the years have been accusing the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee of not addressing the concerns of Hindus in Bengal and of favouring infiltrations.

--IANS

sch/svn