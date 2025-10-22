'Congress will work together': Shivakumar on K’taka leadership change

Mantralayam, Oct 22 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that his party will work together according to the high command leadership instructions.

“Whatever the party decides, we will work together accordingly. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also said the same thing. And I am committed to the Chief Minister’s words,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

On Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s remarks over the leadership change in the state, Shivakumar said, “I don’t know what Yathindra has said about the issue.”

“The party has given me everything. I am the party president. As Deputy Chief Minister, I have handled major responsibilities. The party has given me everything that it could,” he added.

Earlier, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that his father is in the fag end of his political career, and Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi will take the lead in guiding those who follow scientific and progressive thought.

His statement stirred a debate in the state; however, Yathindra later clarified that there will be no change of leadership in the state.

“Our high command has made it clear that there is no change of leadership in Karnataka. Whenever elections approach, the BJP claims there will be a change in leadership. But we know the reality within our party,” Yathindra said.

“There is no discussion of leadership change in the state. Our high command has clarified this repeatedly,” he reiterated.

Shivakumar also said that no one is bigger than the party. “Party workers should remain devoted to the party. We have not allowed any room for groupism or such politics. If I wanted to indulge in groupism, I could have done anything. But there is no use in that,” he maintained.

