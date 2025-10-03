Congress up in arms over Sabarimala's 'missing gold'

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (IANS) The serenity of Sabarimala, one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites, has been shaken by allegations surrounding the temple’s gold-plating works, top Congress leaders said on Friday.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan and his predecessor Ramesh Chennithala on Friday have expressed dismay over the row and the latter demanded a full, High Court-supervised investigation, calling the events a blatant violation of temple rules and devotees’ trust.

Satheesan raised several questions about the missing gold.

"The company responsible claimed only copper sheets were transported to Chennai, suggesting the gold was removed locally. The High Court observed a 40-day delay before the sheets reached Chennai - where was the gold all this while?" he asked.

He also questioned the role of sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti and those who authorised the move, stressing that valuables should never leave Sabarimala without official sanction.

Chennithala described the incident as a naked breach of the Devaswom manual, which strictly forbids removing gold or other valuable items from the temple.

“All repairs should happen inside the temple, with approval from the Tantri and the Devaswom Commissioner. None of these steps was followed. 42 kg of gold sheets were sent to Chennai, but only 38 kg returned," he claimed, highlighting the gravity of the oversight.

Both leaders voiced concern over the impact on devotees. Chennithala alleged that a secretive group may have manipulated even prominent personalities, including actor Jayaram, whose attendance at a ritual was reportedly used to conceal financial misdeeds.

Satheesan stressed that the Ayyappa idol and all temple valuables must receive special protection while the investigation unfolds.

They demanded accountability from ministers, board presidents, and officials involved since 2019, calling for transparent, swift action to restore public confidence.

Millions of devotees visit Sabarimala annually, and any mismanagement of offerings, gold, or temple assets risks shaking faith in one of the country’s most sacred shrines.

As the Kerala High Court prepares to oversee the inquiry, the unfolding drama around missing gold, secretive intermediaries, and alleged cover-ups continues to capture public attention, raising pressing questions about governance, devotion, and accountability at Sabarimala.

--IANS

sg/vd