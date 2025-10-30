Congress terms Kerala CM’s welfare push as ‘election gimmick’

Kochi Oct 30 (IANS) Congress on Thursday accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala of using welfare schemes as a “political tool” ahead of the local body polls, terming the latest announcements a desperate attempt to mask administrative failures.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the government was trying to deceive voters through last-minute sops.

“We welcome any benefit for the poor and the common people. But before coming to power, the LDF had promised to raise the social security pension to Rs 2,500. For four and a half years, nothing was done. Now, just before the elections, they have increased it by Rs 400 to make it Rs 2,000,” he said.

Satheesan criticised the state for mocking the ASHA workers’ agitation, saying the government had offered only a token hike of Rs 33.

“The honorarium must be raised substantially. Even the High Court has directed this,” he said.

Welfare fund dues have piled up to unprecedented levels, with the government owing nearly Rs 1 lakh crore to employees, teachers, and pensioners, he added.

“To claim that the Nayanar government began the pension scheme is a blatant lie,” Satheesan said.

He accused the government of misleading people for four and a half years, dismissing the claim of 18 months of arrears during the Oommen Chandy era as a CPI-M “fabrication.”

The Opposition leader challenged both the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister to substantiate the charge.

Satheesan added that the UDF would return to power in 2026 with over 100 seats.

“It is the Congress that will lead that comeback. The talk of confusion in the Congress is a CPI-M narrative; the real chaos is within the LDF,” he said.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal echoed the criticism, comparing Vijayan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Vijayan is doing exactly what PM Modi does — fooling people with promises that can never be fulfilled. He has ruled Kerala since 2016 and is nearing a decade in power without keeping the commitments made in 2016 or 2021. People will see through these gimmicks and respond appropriately,” Venugopal said.

--IANS

sg/dan