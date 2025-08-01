Congress targeted soldiers, Sanatan and Constitution for 17 years: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The BJP on Friday said the Congress party in the last 17 years has been attacking saints, soldiers, Sanatan Dharma and the Constitution under a calculated strategy to malign Hindus for vote bank politics.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, during a press conference at the party headquarters here, said, “Saints, soldiers, Sanatan and the Constitution -- Congress attacked all four for 17 years. It was a calculated strategy to malign Hindus for vote bank politics. But in the end, truth has triumphed,”

He said this while responding to the court's acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Patra alleged that the Congress party, especially the Gandhi family, tried to impose a false narrative of ‘saffron terror’ and deliberately linked Hindu identity with terrorism. “The judgment by the NIA court has shattered the false propaganda that Congress tried to spread for years,” he said.

Citing a major revelation, Patra referred to former ATS officer Mehboob Mujawar, who stated that he was pressured by senior officers and government officials to arrest RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat -- even though Bhagwat’s name was never mentioned in any charge sheet or investigation report.

Mujawar refused to comply, citing constitutional limitations. As a result, false allegations were made against him, and his promotion was halted. He later approached the court and was acquitted, said Patra.

He further called it a clear example of Congress’ vindictive politics under the Gandhi family’s direction.

Patra also referred to PM Modi’s earlier speech, where the latter had mentioned that a senior Congress leader met American intelligence officials and claimed that “Hindu terror” was a bigger threat to India than SIMI. “Everyone knows who that leader is,” said Patra, indirectly referring to the Gandhi family.

Patra also slammed Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for his statements -- saying terrorism has no religion yet referring to “Sanatani or Hindu terrorism”.

He also reminded of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s past remarks on "saffron terror", who later admitted he said it under the party high command’s instruction.

