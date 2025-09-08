Congress stakes claim over LoP post in Maha Legislative Council during meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) The Congress, on Monday, staked a claim to the post of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

A delegation comprising Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, former Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Deputy Leader of the Legislature Party Amin Patel met Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray and discuss several issues, including the upcoming local body polls and vacant LoP posts in the Legislative Assembly and Council, as well as "future political moves".

"It is true that the Congress now has more number of legislators in the Council. However, it is important that the issue of the Leader of Opposition is discussed within the alliance first and therefore we held a meeting with Uddhav-ji," Wadettiwar said.

The Congress delegation will also be meeting Sharad Pawar, the Chief of its other ally, the NCP-SP.

After meeting Thackeray, Congress leaders met Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde to discuss the appointment of the LoP in the Council.

According to sources, the Congress is likely to push for the name of senior legislator Satej Patil.

The post has been lying vacant after former LoP and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Ambadas Danve completed his term last month.

"It is not only about the Council's post, but the LoP position in the Legislative Assembly is vacant too. This has to be filled and we will be meeting Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well," Wadettiwar added.

According to sources, within the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Shiv Sena-UBT has given the name of former Minister Bhaskar Jadhav for the post of the LoP in the Assembly, which the Assembly Speaker is yet to accept.

"One of the solutions discussed earlier was to exchange the positions, with Shiv Sena-UBT being given the LoP post in the Rajya Sabha while the Congress is given the LoP position in the Assembly. But this did not move ahead," said a leader from the Congress.

Sources said that veteran Congress leader and former Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil is a frontrunner for the post of LoP in the State Legislative Council.

