Congress set to face 'bad defeat' in Assam polls: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, launched a sharp political attack on the Congress and State Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, asserting that the party would face a "very bad defeat" in the upcoming state Assembly elections and would not even secure the position of the principal Opposition in the state.

Read More

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sarma claimed that the Congress today survives only on the support of a "particular section of voters" and has lost its wider acceptability among the people of Assam.

"The people of Assam will once again vote decisively in favour of the BJP. The public will not allow the BJP to sit in the Opposition," the Chief Minister said, expressing confidence about the ruling party's prospects in the upcoming state polls.

Targeting Gaurav Gogoi, Chief Minister Sarma alleged that the Congress leader has no real sense of responsibility towards Assam and Assamese society.

"Gaurav Gogoi has no emotional or political commitment to Assam or its people," he said, adding that Gogoi's aspirations would be fulfilled "in Pakistan and not in Assam", a remark that has been part of an ongoing war of words between the BJP and Congress in the state.

The Chief Minister also questioned Gogoi's understanding of Assam's geography and politics, particularly in Upper Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma claimed that Gogoi could not correctly name the Assembly constituencies of Upper Assam and accused him of making inaccurate statements about the number of seats in the region.

"There are 42 Assembly seats in Upper Assam, but Gaurav Gogoi has publicly said that there are 50. This itself exposes his lack of knowledge about the state he wants to lead," CM Sarma said.

He also made a personal attack, alleging that three members of Gogoi's family are "foreigners", without elaborating further, and said such issues raise serious questions about the Congress leader's credibility.

Reiterating his confidence in the BJP's governance record, CM Sarma said the people of Assam have seen development, stability and decisive leadership under the BJP government's leadership in the state and would reject the Congress decisively in 2026.

"The mood of the people is clear. Assam will once again give a strong mandate to the BJP," the Chief Minister added.

--IANS

tdr/khz