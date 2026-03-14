Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam polls

New Delhi/Guwahati, March 14 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday released its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, further intensifying the party’s campaign preparations in the state.

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With the announcement of the latest list by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the party has now declared candidates for 65 constituencies so far. Earlier, the Congress had announced its first list of 42 candidates, signalling an early start to its electoral campaign in the politically significant northeastern state.

The second list includes candidates for several key constituencies across lower, central and upper Assam as well as the Barak Valley.

Among the prominent names announced are Kartik Chandra Ray (Golakganj), Wazed Ali Choudhury (Birsing Jarua), Amrit Badsha (Bilasipara), Mohibur Rohman (Mankachar), Santanu Borah (New Guwahati), Riju Moni Talukdar (Mangaldai), Jhilli Choudhury (Hojai), Dr Sankar Jyoti Kutum (Gohpur) and Sailen Sonowal (Dhemaji-ST).

Other candidates include Nurul Islam (Srijangram), Abdul Khaleque (Mandia), Rakibuddin Ahmed (Chaygaon/Chamaria region), Pranjit Choudhury (Rangia), Kishore Kumar Baruah (Dimoria-SC), Batash Urang (Dhekiajuli), Kartik Chandra Kurmi (Rangapara), Devid Phukan (Tinsukia), Bipul Gogoi (Tingkhong), Sagarika Bora (Dergaon), Dhruv Jyoti Purkayastha (Dholai-SC) and Aminur Rashid Choudhury (Karimganj South).

According to the party’s press release, several constituencies -- including Bhowanipur-Sorbhog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Behali, Sadiya, Dibrugarh, Khowang, Sarupathar, Diphu (ST) and Amri (ST) — have been kept vacant for potential alliance partners as part of ongoing seat-sharing negotiations.

The announcement comes amid evolving political equations in Assam ahead of the polls.

The Congress has been exploring alliances with regional forces, but negotiations have faced uncertainty. Discussions with Raijor Dal, for instance, were recently reported to be on hold, reflecting the complexities of opposition unity in the state.

At the same time, other parties have begun consolidating their positions. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has already indicated that it will contest the elections independently and has started releasing its own candidates.

According to sources, the Congress’ early announcement of candidates is a strategic attempt to energise party workers and build momentum well before the Election Commission announces the poll dates.

The party’s central leadership, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders overseeing the Assam campaign, held strategy meetings in New Delhi before finalising the list.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP has not yet announced its list of candidates for the polls. It is expected that the party will release the names of its candidates next week.

Meanwhile, with the second list now out, the Congress has covered more than half of Assam’s 126 Assembly constituencies, signalling that the party is accelerating preparations to challenge the ruling BJP-led alliance in the upcoming electoral contest.

Further lists are expected in the coming days as negotiations with allies conclude and the party finalises candidates for the remaining constituencies.

--IANS

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