Congress promises to scrap Agniveer scheme, labels it ‘national security threat’

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Congress has reignited its campaign to abolish the Agniveer short-term military recruitment scheme, branding it a “grave danger” to national security, youth employment, and armed forces morale.

At a press briefing at AICC headquarters, Col (retd) Rohit Chaudhary, Chairman of the Ex-Servicemen Department, launched “Jai Jawan Campaign Part 2”, pledging to regularise all Agniveers and reinstate permanent pensionable service.

Introduced in 2022, Agniveer enlists youth for four years, with only 25 per cent retained for full service. The remainder, Chaudhary warned, face uncertain futures.

A recent Haryana government notification directing absorption of retiring Agniveers into private security agencies—under administrative control of various ministries—drew sharp condemnation.

“Is this the future promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah—turning soldiers into private guards?” Chaudhary asked, accusing the BJP of betrayal.

He highlighted pre-2022 recruitment cancellations affecting 150,000 selected candidates in the Army and Air Force, promising their reinstatement under the Congress rule.

The party’s Lok Sabha manifesto committed to scrapping Agniveer immediately upon returning to power. Chaudhary alleged the scheme undermines combat readiness.

“Operation Sindoor showcased Agniveers operating S-400 systems, yet 75 per cent will be discarded without pension or secure jobs,” he said.

Congress claims Agniveer has reduced regular troop strength from 15 lakh to 11 lakh, with nearly 200,000 positions filled by short-term recruits.

“This is not modernisation—it’s cost-cutting at the expense of security,” Chaudhary asserted. The party accuses the government of favouring private conglomerates.

“Four-year trained Agniveers will be handed to private armies,” Chaudhary alleged.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly raised Agniveer disparities in Parliament, including unequal martyrdom compensation—regular soldiers receive up to Rs 2.83 crore with lifelong pension, while Agniveers get none.

Congress insists the scheme violates promises of permanent, pensionable jobs. With Bihar elections looming— from where 11 per cent of serving soldiers hail — Congress plans state-wide awareness drives.

“We will fight from the streets to Parliament,” Chaudhary declared. “Agniveer must go. India needs a strong, regular army.”

The renewed offensive coincides with the first batch of Agniveers set to retire from January 2026.

--IANS

sktr/dan