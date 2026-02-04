Congress MP’s ‘economy under mortgage’ charge over India-US trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) As India and the United States have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will slash its tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent, Congress on Wednesday slammed the government and said that under the name of a trade deal, it has mortgaged the entire Indian economy.

Read More

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said, "They will explain this after Trump speaks. These things were supposed to come earlier. I am talking about the country’s farmers, they have been mortgaged. And when it comes to the billions of dollars here, all the imports they do will not have any tax or tariff from our side. But whatever we do, they will impose 18 per cent. So I say, under the name of a trade deal, they have mortgaged the entire Indian economy."

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, expressing an optimistic view, stated, "It is unfortunate for the country that at a time when a strong government is in power, a government that has established India’s strength and credibility globally, the Leader of the Opposition, a weak and incapable person who has reduced Congress to near zero, is representing the party. I consider his mental stability has lost. And is playing with the hands of such external forces who never want that India should become powerful nation."

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, "This agreement concerns agriculture and dairy, which are directly linked to our farmers. Our agriculture and farming development is our sovereign matter, and we will not let anyone interfere. Agriculture has always been kept out of trade agreements, and it will remain so this time as well."

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the India-US trade agreement.

India and the US reached a trade deal on Monday (February 2), following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised" and "under pressure", claiming that this is the reason behind the signing of the India-US trade agreement.

--IANS

jk/mr