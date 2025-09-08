Congress MP Tariq Anwar sparks row after villagers carry him during flood inspection in Bihar

Katihar, Sep 8 (IANS) Congress MP from Katihar, Tariq Anwar, has landed in controversy after a video surfaced showing him being carried by villagers on their backs during his inspection of flood-affected areas in Bihar's Katihar district.

Anwar, who was on a two-day visit to his constituency to assess the damage caused by floods, used multiple modes of transport, including a tractor and a boat, to reach remote areas and meet flood victims.

However, in one particular video, he is seen being carried by villagers, which has triggered sharp criticism from political opponents.

In the clip, a villager is seen carrying Anwar on his back, while others support him from behind to ensure he does not fall.

A police officer is also seen assisting in the act.

The BJP and its allies wasted no time in attacking Anwar, accusing him of being insensitive towards the plight of flood victims.

Bihar Minister Prem Kumar hit out at him, saying, "He was here only for photos and videos, which is wrong. He should have discussed with the administration to find a solution to the problem."

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, in a sarcastic tone, told IANS, "If he is being carried by villagers on their backs while inspecting the flood-hit regions, what sympathy can he give to the people who are devastated?"

He went on to add, "How can he mock the farmers like this? On the one hand, farmers are affected and devastated by floods, and on the other hand, he is being carried around by the very people."

The JD(U) too joined the chorus of criticism. Party national spokesperson Neeraj Kumar strongly objected to the episode.

Speaking to IANS, Neeraj Kumar said, "Tariq Anwar is the senior-most MP. He has had a long parliamentary career. But the footage that has been released is sad. The workers or the public will not bear your burden. You will bear the burden. You do not even need to bear the burden. You just had to wipe tears. Nitish Kumar is the one who worries. He has made sure that the relief material reaches everyone."

Neeraj Kumar also criticised the previous governments, adding, "There was no disaster management policy in Bihar when they ruled. But after Nitish Kumar's establishment, he also made arrangements for it. Tariq Anwar, times have changed. There is a race of social media. It will be good if you keep every activity focused on yourself; otherwise, you will be laughed at."

However, the Samajwadi Party (SP) came to Anwar's defence, citing his age as a factor.

SP MP Virendra Singh told IANS, "We don't know what the situation was there. Tariq Anwar is around 75 years old. There must be some problems due to which this was done; however, only he can answer this."

