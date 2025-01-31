Congress MP Pramod Tiwari Raises Concerns Over Recession, Inflation Ahead of Union Budget

New Delhi: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday, expressed concerns over declining production, recession, and inflation ahead of Union Budget, urging the government to take meaningful steps for economic stability.

"Production has fallen, there is recession and inflation. We hope that the government takes some meaningful steps to address the issues and a correct representation is given by the government. I hope the government addresses the issues I have raised, for the welfare of the people in that sector," he said.

The budget session of the Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses at around 11 am..

Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday. It would be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 PM in Rajya Sabha.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

A series of important bills are likely to be taken up during the session. These include the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at strengthening banking regulations and oversight, and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which focuses on enhancing the operational efficiency of the Indian Railways.

Another notable proposal is the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to improve disaster response mechanisms across the country.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, are also likely to be presented.

Maritime laws will see several updates, with the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 all set to modernize shipping regulations.

Above all, the Finance Bill, 2025 will be central to implementing the budgetary proposals and tax reforms which will be announced by the finance minister on February 1. (ANI)