Congress MLAs protest outside Gujarat Assembly over LPG 'shortage'

Gandhinagar, March 13 (IANS) Congress Legislators on Friday staged a protest outside the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar over the alleged shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and natural gas. This came as the state government on Wednesday formed a monitoring committee and is coordinating with the Union government to maintain adequate supply of cooking fuel.

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As many as 12 MLAs from the Opposition party gathered on the steps of the Assembly carrying posters and symbolic LPG cylinder props while raising slogans to highlight the issue during the ongoing Budget session.

The demonstration was led by state Congress President and MLA, Amit Chavda, and senior party leader Dr Tushar Chaudhary.

In a symbolic protest, Chavda arrived carrying a gas cylinder on his shoulder, while Chaudhary carried firewood on his head.

Other Legislators held posters with the slogan “Did the sahib's idea work?” as they sought to draw attention to the alleged shortage of cooking gas and the rising difficulties faced by consumers.

During the protest, MLAs were reportedly stopped by police personnel while moving towards the Assembly steps.

Addressing the media, Chavda stated that people were being forced to stand in long queues to obtain LPG cylinders.

"Households are facing increasing difficulty in securing cooking gas refills and many homemakers are wandering from place to place in search of cylinders," he claimed.

He also claimed that the shortage was affecting businesses, with some restaurants closing while others were considering shutting operations due to the lack of gas supply.

"The government should ensure adequate supply of gas and petroleum products immediately so that citizens receive relief. If the present situation continues, it could lead to chaotic conditions in the coming days regarding gas availability," he said.

The protest came amid wider concerns about LPG supply in India linked to disruptions in imports caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

India relies heavily on overseas supplies of LPG, with a significant portion traditionally imported from West Asia, making the country vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions affecting shipping routes and energy markets.

Responding to concerns on Wednesday, the state government said that steps were being taken to ensure continued availability of cooking gas.

The state government has also formed a monitoring committee and is coordinating with the Union government to maintain adequate supply, while urging citizens not to panic buy or hoard cylinders as efforts continue to stabilise the situation.

“The committee, formed under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will coordinate with the Centre and continuously review the situation to ensure an adequate gas supply,” spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani had said.

Authorities have also extended the interval between LPG bookings to 25 days to prevent hoarding and ensure equitable distribution.

--IANS

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