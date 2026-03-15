Congress made Assam haven for infiltrators, BJP working to remove them: HM Amit Shah

Guwahati, March 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of turning Assam into a "safe haven for infiltrators" during its years in power, while asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is determined to free the state from illegal immigration.

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Addressing the Yuva Shakti Samaroha in Khamapara in Guwahati, Home Minister Shah said the Congress had neglected tea tribes and Adivasi communities during its rule, whereas the BJP government has taken concrete steps for their welfare.

He said the state government provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to tea garden workers and ensured land rights for around 3.5 lakh families across 707 tea gardens in the state.

Targeting the Congress on the issue of illegal immigration, Home Minister Shah alleged that the party had not only allowed infiltrators to enter Assam but had also "legalised, formalised and normalised" their presence.

"The Congress governments had turned Assam into a shelter for infiltrators. We had promised that Assam would be freed from infiltrators, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, around 1.51 lakh bighas of land have been cleared from encroachers," the Union Home Minister said.

He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that the electoral roll exercise was removing the names of infiltrators from voter lists.

"Rahul Gandhi is opposing SIR because the names of infiltrators are being removed from the electoral rolls. This is only the beginning -- every infiltrator will eventually have to leave the country," Union Minister Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also claimed that Assam had once been a centre of insurgency during the Congress era, which had led to the deaths of hundreds of youths.

He said the BJP-led state government has worked to restore peace through a series of peace accords.

He cited the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020, followed by the Karbi peace accord in 2021, the Adivasi peace agreement in 2022, the DNLA agreement in 2023 and the ULFA accord in 2024.

According to Union Minister Shah, more than 10,800 weapons have been surrendered by insurgent groups as a result of these peace initiatives.

He also highlighted the construction of a memorial for Srimanta Sankardeva and another monument dedicated to the martyrs of the Assam Movement after freeing the land from encroachment.

Union Home Minister Shah also claimed that the state government has provided 1.65 lakh jobs to youths without corruption or litigation, calling it an example of transparent governance.

He said the massive participation of around 1.25 lakh youths in the event indicated strong support for the BJP and predicted that the party would return to power in Assam with its largest-ever majority in the upcoming Assembly elections.

--IANS

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