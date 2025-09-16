Congress-led Oppn launches satyagraha in Kerala Assembly over custodial torture

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 (IANS) The Congress-led Opposition in Kerala, on Tuesday, intensified its protests against the Pinarayi Vijayan government over custodial violence, with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan announcing a 'satyagraha' inside the foyer of the state Assembly.

The Assembly witnessed heated exchanges after the Opposition raised the issue of widespread police excesses, particularly the Kunnamkulam custodial torture case.

The incident, in which a Congress worker was brutally assaulted in police custody two years ago, resurfaced earlier this month when shocking visuals of the assault emerged, sparking public outrage.

After Chief Minister Vijayan refused to initiate further action against the four police officials -- currently under suspension -- the Opposition staged a walkout from the House.

Leading the protest, Satheesan accused the Chief Minister of adopting "Stalinist tendencies" and vowed that the Opposition would resist it.

"With no further action coming against the police officials who battered our worker, two of our legislators are beginning an indefinite protest in the Assembly foyer," the LoP declared.

Opposition MLAs Saneesh Kumar and A.K.M. Ashraf will spearhead the sit-in protest, which the Opposition has pledged to continue until decisive action is taken.

"Justice cannot be delayed any further. The police officers responsible must face immediate consequences," Satheesan added.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Vijayan defended his government's record, saying that since assuming office nine years ago, action had been taken against 144 police officials for misconduct.

"No state government has acted the way we have. Also, none should not forget the police excesses suffered by our CPI-M cadres under successive Congress regimes," Satheesan said.

The issue has dominated political discourse in recent weeks, with revelations of custodial violence not only in Kunnamkulam but also in Peechi in Thrissur district.

Reports of similar incidents elsewhere have further raised concerns about police conduct and accountability.

With local body elections around the corner and 10 days left in the Assembly session, political observers predict stormy proceedings ahead.

The Opposition appears determined to keep the pressure on the Kerala government, using custodial violence as a central plank in its campaign against the CPI-M.

