Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticizes Budget, Slams Economic Decline

New Delhi: As the Budget session of Parliament begins, Congress leader Udit Raj criticized the economic situation, citing a decline in manufacturing, GDP, and domestic consumption, while taxes continue to rise.

"There is no hope as the manufacturing is down in the country. The GDP is also down. We all know how reliable are the numbers given in the Economic Report... Domestic consumption has also not increased and taxes are increasing. There is no hope from this Budget," he said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "We all know that India's economy is in a different stage now. Employment numbers are going down and urban spending has also gone down. The super-rich are getting super money while middle-class people are suffering. We expect that the govt will change its policy and address the people's pain..."

Shiv Sena (UBT ) leader Sanjay Raut said, "Today is the address of the president. Tomorrow the budget will come. This first part of the session is for very less days.. We all, the members of the opposition parties will discuss the budget in the sessions after that..."

The budget session of the Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday. It would be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 PM in Rajya Sabha.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

A series of important bills are likely to be taken up during the session. These include the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at strengthening banking regulations and oversight, and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which focuses on enhancing the operational efficiency of the Indian Railways.

Another notable proposal is the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to improve disaster response mechanisms across the country.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, are also likely to be presented.

Maritime laws will see several updates, with the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 all set to modernize shipping regulations.

Above all, the Finance Bill, 2025 will be central to implementing the budgetary proposals and tax reforms which will be announced by the finance minister on February 1. (ANI)