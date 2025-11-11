Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad resigns from party after Bihar polls conclude

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Soon after the completion of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections, former Union Minister Dr Shakeel Ahmad announced his resignation from the Congress, saying he waited until voting ended to ensure his decision did not affect the party’s prospects.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmad wrote that he was stepping down from the party’s primary membership with a heavy heart.

“I had already decided to resign earlier, but I am announcing it today after voting has concluded because I did not want any wrong message to go out before polling or cause the party to lose even five votes because of me,” he said.

Ahmad, who has been a five-time MLA and MP, said his decision stemmed from personal differences with certain individuals in the party, not with its ideology.

“This separation does not mean I am joining any other party or group. I have no intention of doing so. Like my ancestors, I have unwavering faith in the policies and principles of the Congress, and I will remain a well-wisher and supporter of those values throughout my life. My last vote will also be cast in favour of the Congress,” he wrote.

The veteran leader recalled his family’s long association with the Congress, noting that his grandfather, Ahmed Ghafoor, was elected as a Congress MLA in 1937, and his father, Shakur Ahmed, served five terms as a Congress MLA between 1952 and 1977.

Ahmad said he had earlier informed the party, through a letter dated April 16, 2023, that he would not contest any future elections, and added that his sons, who live in Canada, also have no interest in politics.

Expressing hope for the party’s success, Ahmad said, “Due to ill health, I was unable to campaign, but I hope the Congress will increase its seats and that our alliance will form a strong government.”

He concluded his letter by reiterating that while he had differences with some individuals currently in power within the party, his faith in the Congress’s policies and principles remains unchanged.

--IANS

ajk/uk