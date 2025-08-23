Congress launches Dr Manmohan Singh Fellows Programme to empower professionals for social justice

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched the Dr Manmohan Singh Fellows Programme, inducting 50 selected fellows from diverse professional backgrounds.

Addressing the inaugural event, Kharge highlighted the stark challenges of ‘unemployment and inequality’ facing India, stating that the nation stands at a crossroads amidst rapid global changes.

Emphasising what he called the Congress party's long-standing commitment to professional excellence and social justice, Kharge underlined the vital role that professionals play in shaping progressive policy. “Congress has always nurtured professionals—Dr Manmohan Singh and Rajiv Gandhi being the finest examples,” he said.

Recalling his close working relationship with Dr Singh, Kharge drew a pointed comparison between past and present leadership styles: “Dr Manmohan Singh talked less and worked more. Today’s Prime Minister talks more and works less.” He also noted Singh’s unwavering presence in Parliament and willingness to respond to all questions and criticisms.

Kharge contrasted the current government’s track record with that of the UPA era, claiming that less than 10 per cent of the work done under Dr Singh’s leadership has been achieved in the last 11 years. He hailed the former Prime Minister’s handling of the 2008 global financial crisis, during which India maintained 8 per cent GDP growth.

Reflecting on the UPA’s legacy, Kharge listed landmark welfare and rights-based legislations such as the Right to Information (RTI), MGNREGA, Food Security Act, and Forest Rights Act, while also pointing to the rollout of digitisation and Direct Benefit Transfers, and the Rs 70,000 crore loan waiver for farmers.

He reminded the audience of the foundational role professionals and intellectuals played in India’s freedom struggle. “From lawyers to teachers, doctors to engineers—figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Sarojini Naidu gave up their professions to dedicate themselves to the country,” Kharge said.

Congratulating the 50 fellows selected from over 1,300 applicants, he expressed confidence that they would uphold the legacy of Dr Manmohan Singh and contribute meaningfully to transformative change in people’s lives.

The event was presided over by Praveen Chakravarty, Chairperson of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC), and attended by several senior party leaders.

