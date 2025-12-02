Congress issues show cause notices to 15 district presidents for skipping the election review meeting

Patna, Dec 2 (IANS) Congress has issued show cause notices to 15 district presidents who failed to attend a crucial review meeting held on December 1 at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.

The meeting was convened to assess the reasons behind the party’s defeat in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

The review session was chaired by Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram. Congress state in-charge Krishna Allavaru and senior leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan were also present.

District presidents from across the state had been summoned to present feedback and discuss organisational shortcomings that led to the electoral setback.

However, 15 district presidents remained absent despite prior notification.

According to party sources, the meeting schedule had been circulated through WhatsApp and personal phone calls.

The state organisation viewed their absence as a serious act of indiscipline.

Following the no-show, party office secretary Nalin Kumar issued show-cause notices to each of the absentees, asking them to explain the reason for skipping such an important meeting.

The notice states that appropriate organisational action may be taken if their responses are found unsatisfactory.

The Congress leadership has indicated that accountability will be strictly enforced as part of the ongoing efforts to restructure and strengthen the party in Bihar.

The 15 district presidents to whom notices were issued include Pramod Singh Patel of West Champaran, Shashi Bhushan Rai of East Champaran, Shah Ahmed of Araria, Subodh Mandal of Madhubani, Sunil Yadav of Katihar, Gurjeet Singh of Patna Rural-2, Uday Chandravanshi, an Executive President of Patna Rural-1, Raj Narayan Gupta Executive President of Supaul, Parvez Alam of Bhagalpur, Anil Kumar Singh of Jamui, Manoj Pandey of Buxar, Uday Manjhi Executive President of Gaya, Arvind Kumar, an Executive President of Lakhisarai, Imran Haq, an Executive President of Munger, and Roshan Kumar, an Executive President of Sheikhpura.

On December 1, the Congress party held its first major review meeting after its defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.

The meeting witnessed visible discontent among party workers, who openly questioned the decisions of senior leaders, particularly regarding ticket distribution.

The meeting brought sharp criticism from several district presidents.

Many rejected the leadership’s narrative that the defeat was caused by vote theft.

