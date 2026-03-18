Congress hits back at Kangana Ranaut over remarks on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The political row triggered by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, intensified on Wednesday, with several Congress leaders hitting back at the actor-turned-politician and accusing her of making comments to remain politically relevant.

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Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised Ranaut’s statement, saying Gandhi’s presence in Parliament should not be compared to the glamour world.

"How does she feel that they come behaving like goons? Rahul Gandhi isn’t coming here to make a film. She might think Parliament is some studio where one has to wear good clothes, be perfectly groomed, and act all polished," Warring told IANS in response to her remarks.

He alleged that Ranaut repeatedly targets Gandhi because she believes the BJP has sidelined her. "She keeps remembering Rahul again and again because she feels that the BJP has forgotten her now and that she is no longer of any use. She thinks that if she says something about Rahul, she might stay relevant," he said.

Taking a dig at her acting career, Warring added: "Now even her shop in Bollywood is shut, and it is shut here as well. So, just to keep her shop running, she keeps making remarks about Rahul."

Congress MP Jothimani also criticised Ranaut, saying that being a celebrity or dressing well does not make someone a good person. “That shows Kangana Ranaut’s character. Just because somebody is nicely dressed or is a celebrity does not make them a good person. This is the level of politics she does, so actually she does not have any status to talk about Rahul Gandhi,” she said.

Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh also reacted strongly to the BJP MP’s comments, suggesting that Ranaut should look at her own past before criticising others.

“Kangana should know about herself too; no need to go too far back. You can find out from Google what she used to do earlier and what her habits were,” Sheikh said.

He further took a swipe at the BJP for giving her a party ticket. "When giving a party ticket, information is taken about how a person has worked and served. I would applaud the BJP for promoting Kangana after watching her old videos. What else can you expect from them? Such statements will continue to come," he added.

The responses came hours after Ranaut launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his behaviour in Parliament makes women uncomfortable and comparing it unfavourably with that of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The BJP MP had claimed that Gandhi behaves in a “tapori-like” manner in the Parliament complex and said he should learn etiquette from his sister.

--IANS

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