Congress faults govt’s foreign policy for Pakistan, US bonhomie

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday faulted the government’s foreign policy for once-isolated Pakistan acquiring new acceptance and respect from US President Donald Trump amid the West Asia conflict.

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“It is a country that was dealt with very strictly by Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden. Now, after having been isolated following its terror offensive in Mumbai in Nov 2008, Pakistan has acquired a new acceptance,” said former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been able to gain any diplomatic leverage with the US, Ramesh said, “That Pakistan has become - in the words of the learned Dr. S. Jaishankar - a ‘dalal’ is a reflection of the colossal failure of the Modi Govt’s foreign policy, diplomatic engagement, and narrative management following India’s striking military success in Operation Sindoor.”

The Congress MP, General Secretary in charge of party communications, said, “Undoubtedly, President Trump (Mr Modi’s ‘good friend’) has contributed heavily to Pakistan’s current respectability.”

This is not the first time that the Congress has criticised PM Modi and the government amid recent developments in West Asia and their impact on India.

The BJP has been constantly refuting the allegations levelled by the Congress and other Opposition parties.

Recently, BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Prime Minister Modi is playing his role in his own way, upholding the self-respect of his country; however, the Congress is continuously attempting to mislead the nation."

He also extended support to the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar's statement regarding the reported central role played by Pakistan in mediating between the US and Iran.

The Chief Minister said, "The Congress leaders are saying that had we spoken to this person or that person, things would have turned out differently. India is playing its role on its own terms. I appreciate EAM S. Jaishankar for calling Pakistan a dalal."

During an all-party meeting held on March 25, EAM Jaishankar reportedly said that "India cannot be a 'broker' (Dalal) nation".

--IANS

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