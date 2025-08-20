Congress does not want development of Assam, claims CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while firing salvos against the Congress, claimed on Wednesday that they have always been “anti-Assam”, and it is not surprising that their MPs opposed the setting up of a new IIM in Guwahati.

“Congress has been continually opposing any development in Assam, whether it was the establishment of a semiconductor plant facility or having a new IIM campus in the state. That is why I am not totally surprised when the Congress MPs opposed the passage of the IIM bill in the Lok Sabha; however, I want to make it clear to the Congress party members that people have seen their activities and Assamese citizens will not accept this act of opposition,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Sarma also hailed the passage of the IIM (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha as a “historic day” for the state, saying it has paved the way for Assam’s first Indian Institute of Management to be established in Palasbari, near Guwahati.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma credited the achievement to the “unwavering commitment” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He also extended gratitude to Members of Parliament who backed the bill, calling it a milestone in Assam’s developmental journey.

Notably, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday gave its nod to the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, clearing the decks for a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) to come up in Guwahati.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 550 crore as capital assistance for the project. The upcoming institute will be the second IIM in the Northeast, joining IIM Shillong, and will hold the status of an institution of national importance.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who piloted the bill, saw it through the House by a voice vote. The proceedings, however, were marked by noisy protests from the Opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Soon after the passage, the session was adjourned.

The new IIM forms part of a Special Development Package (SDP) for Assam, laid down under a Memorandum of Settlement signed by the Centre, the state government, and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). Assam had pressed for such an institute, citing its geographical significance and the need to spur regional growth.

