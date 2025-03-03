Congress Distances Itself from Shama Mohammed's Controversial 'Fat' Remark on Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday side-lined itself with party leader Shama Mohammed's "Fat" remarks on Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma. Congress leader Pawan Khera posted on X and said that Shama's remarks do not reflect the party's position.

"Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future," Khera said.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," the Congress leader added.

In her post on X, Congress's Shama Mohammed said that Rohit Sharma needs to lose weight.

"@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

However, after the backlash, the Congress leader deleted the post from her X account.

Speaking on her post, Shama told ANI that it was a "generic" tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson.

"It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sports person should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying that? It is a democracy," she said.

The post ignited criticism from the BJP, with Shehzad Poonawalla attacking the Congress party.

"Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning T20 World Cup isn't! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!" Poonawalla posted on X.

BJP leader Radhika Khera said that is the Congress party that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend?

"The party that thrives on nepotism is lecturing a self-made champion? Rohit Sharma is a World Cup-winning captain. Your leader, Rahul Gandhi can't even captain his own party without crashing it into the ground! Jairam Ramesh instead of your team spewing cheap insults at a man who has brought glory to India, you and your spokespersons should focus on the real 'weight' your party is shedding--relevance, credibility, and elections! Congress should worry about its own sinking dynast before taking cheap shots at India's pride!" she posted on X. (ANI)