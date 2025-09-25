Congress defends UDF for boycotting Ayyappa Sangamam, questions CM Vijayan's 'sincerity'

Ernakulam: Congress leader V.D. Satheesan on Thursday defended the United Democratic Front's (UDF) decision to boycott the Ayyappa Sangamam organised with the support of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, asserting that the move was a conscious political choice aimed at exposing what he termed the state government's "pretentious devotion" ahead of elections.

Speaking to the media in Ernakulam, Satheesan said the opposition had a responsibility to reveal the ruling front's "real face" to believers.

He outlined three questions that the Chief Minister and the state government continue to "evade".

"Will the government withdraw the affidavit it filed in the Supreme Court on the Sabarimala issue? Will it withdraw the cases registered against thousands of devotees, including NSS workers and women? And why is a government that did nothing for Sabarimala's development for a decade suddenly rushing in with a master plan?" Satheesan asked.

He maintained that the government's record on Sabarimala is well known to the people and has not changed.

Community organisations, including the Nair Service Society (NSS), are entitled to take their own stand, he said, adding that the opposition respected such decisions.

Satheesan argued that if the UDF had participated, it would have been "reduced to ridicule" like the Chief Minister.

"The government claimed 4,200 participants, but only about 600 actually attended. People were brought in to deliver hate speeches. Should we have become witnesses to that?" he asked.

The Opposition Leader said the boycott was a considered political response, not an act of disrespect to faith.

"We anticipated what the government was attempting, and we took a stand. We will continue to remain firm in that decision," he said.

Incidentally, while the Vijayan government supported the first Ayyappa meeting held at Pampa, the BJP oversaw the holding of another one at Pandalam.

"We are not going to hold any such meetings," said veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala.

--IANS