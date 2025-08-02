Congress conclave opens with fierce defence of social justice, federalism and Constitutional integrity

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee’s National Conclave on “Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives & Pathways” convened on Saturday with an unflinching indictment of the current regime’s alleged attempts to dismantle India’s constitutional architecture.

Senior Congress leaders accused the BJP-led government of weaponising democratic institutions to suppress dissent, distort electoral processes, and undermine the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution. The conclave was not merely a forum for legal reflection - it was a political reckoning.

Opening with the session titled “Social Justice and the Constitution: Ideas of Equality and Fraternity,” Congress leaders articulated a combative and morally anchored vision of governance.

From the caste census in Karnataka to the defence of reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, speakers emphasised that social justice must be a lived constitutional reality, not a rhetorical flourish.

AICC Treasurer and MP (member of Parliament) Ajay Maken outlined the Congress party’s ideological framework through five cardinal principles - Samvidhaanwaad, Samajik Nyay, Samaveshi Vikas, Sarvdharm Sambhav, and Sanghiya Sanrakshan - positioning the party as the constitutional custodian in an era of institutional fragility.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah underscored the legal and moral imperative of social justice, citing his government’s implementation of the caste census as a step toward institutional equality.

“Social justice is not a slogan - it’s the law speaking for the voiceless,” he said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of attempting to dismantle the reservation system.

“It was the Congress that blocked these efforts and protected the rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs,” he said, adding provocatively, “It’s not for the RSS to remove Modi. That task belongs to the Congress, led by Kharge ji and Rahul ji.”

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram invoked the transformative power of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, which decentralised governance and empowered marginalised communities.

“These were revolutionary steps toward representation and justice,” he said.

Concerns over voter disenfranchisement surfaced as speakers flagged the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, which allegedly excludes vast swathes of Dalit and minority voters.

“The BJP is weaponising the Constitution to hollow it out,” one speaker warned.

Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, condemned the Centre’s silence on the Manipur crisis, where over 200 lives were lost and 60,000 displaced.

“The Prime Minister didn’t visit. The Home Minister didn’t apologise. The Northeast has been abandoned,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil criticised the government’s selective application of Article 14, while Deepender Singh Hooda mockingly suggested renaming the BJP as the “Bhaichara Jalao Party.”

Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha spotlighted gender inequity, noting that rural women remain underpaid despite working harder.

He welcomed the one-third reservation for women in legislatures but warned that without genuine political will, it risks becoming symbolic.

--IANS

sktr/dan