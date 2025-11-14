Congress, BJP win two seats each as results of eight Assembly bypolls show mixed picture

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The results of the Assembly bye-elections held on November 11 delivered a mixed mandate, with both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning two seats each out of the eight that went to polls. Regional parties also held their ground, retaining influence in their respective strongholds.

The Congress registered two significant victories in Rajasthan and Telangana.

In Rajasthan’s Anta constituency, Pramod Jain Bhaya defeated the BJP’s Morpall Suman by 15,612 votes, securing 69,571 votes.

In Telangana’s Jubilee Hills, the Congress wrested the seat from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav defeated BRS’ Maganti Sunitha by 24,729 votes -- the highest victory margin in the constituency’s history.

The BJP, meanwhile, claimed two major wins in Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha.

In J&K’s Nagrota, BJP candidate Devyani Rana secured a commanding win with a margin of 24,647 votes.

In Odisha’s Nuapada, BJP’s Jay Dholakia defeated Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi by a massive 83,748 votes, while the Biju Janata Dal finished third.

Regional parties demonstrated strong performances across several states.

In J&K’s Budgam, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious, with Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi defeating his nearest National Conference rival Aga Syed Mahmood Al-Mosavi by 4,478 votes. The BJP’s Aga Syed Mohsin Mosvi finished a distant sixth with just 2,619 votes.

In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) retained its hold on the Dampa seat, where Dr. R. Lalthangliana won by a narrow margin of 562 votes.

In Punjab, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) successfully defended the Tarn Taran Assembly seat. Here, AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu retained the Tarn Taran Assembly seat, defeating his nearest rival, Sukhwinder Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who was leading in the initial rounds of counting, by more than 12,000 votes.

In Jharkhand’s Ghatshila, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) secured a dominant victory. Somesh Chandra Soren defeated BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren, by a margin of 38,524 votes, polling 1,04,794 votes against the BJP candidate’s 66,270. All other 11 candidates forfeited their deposits.

