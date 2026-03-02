Congress bets on star power, Ramesh Pisharody to contest from Palakkad

Thiruvananthapuram, March 2 (IANS) In a move that blends celebrity appeal with electoral strategy, the Congress has decided to field popular stand-up comedian, actor and television personality Ramesh Pisharody as its candidate for the Palakkad Assembly constituency in Kerala.

The 44-year-old entertainer, known for his sharp wit and mass appeal, has formally given his consent to enter the fray, marking a high-profile addition to the party’s campaign in Kerala.

Pisharody is no stranger to Congress platforms. A regular presence at public meetings, his humour laden speeches often draw large crowds, energising cadres and leadership alike.

Party insiders say his ability to connect across age groups and social segments makes him a natural crowd-puller, a factor the Congress hopes will translate into votes in what is shaping up to be a keen contest.

The Palakkad seat remains a matter of prestige for the Congress for multiple reasons.

The constituency was represented for three-consecutive terms by youth Congress legislator Shafi Parambil before he was shifted to contest the Lok Sabha seat from Vadakara, where he secured a comfortable victory.

In the 2024 bye-election that followed, then State Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil won decisively, reinforcing the party’s organisational strength in the region.

However, the political landscape has since shifted.

Mamkootathil has been expelled from the party and is currently out on bail in three alleged rape cases, having spent weeks in judicial custody in one of them.

The development dealt a reputational blow to the party locally, intensifying the need for a strong and unblemished candidate to retain the seat.

Adding to the stakes is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) steady performance in Palakkad.

The BJP has finished as a runner up in the last few electoral battles, steadily consolidating its vote share and positioning itself as a serious challenger to the grand old party.

Against this backdrop, the Congress appears to be banking on Pisharody’s popularity and clean public image to hold the fort.

Whether star power can counter a determined Opposition will be closely watched in what promises to be one of Kerala’s most keenly-fought contests.

